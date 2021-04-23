BMO Capital Believes Precision Drilling (PDS) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, John Gibson from BMO Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Precision Drilling (PDS), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.66, close to its 52-week high of $28.82.

Gibson has an average return of 67.1% when recommending Precision Drilling.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibson is ranked #660 out of 7467 analysts.

Precision Drilling has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.71, a 35.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, National Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.82 and a one-year low of $5.93. Currently, Precision Drilling has an average volume of 107.4K.

Precision Drilling Corp. provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rig, directional drilling, oilfield supply, and manufacturing divisions. The Completion and Production Services segment involves snubbing, rental, camp and catering, and wastewater treatment divisions. The company was founded on March 25, 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.