BMO Capital Believes Parker Hannifin (PH) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Joel Tiss from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Parker Hannifin (PH), with a price target of $365.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $312.30, close to its 52-week high of $323.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Tiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 68.3% success rate. Tiss covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as John Bean Technologies, Rush Enterprises A, and Carlisle Companies.

Parker Hannifin has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $347.91, implying an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $385.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $323.80 and a one-year low of $140.01. Currently, Parker Hannifin has an average volume of 894K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 87 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PH in relation to earlier this year.

Ohio-based Parker-Hannifin Corp. manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems. The company provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems.

