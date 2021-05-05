BMO Capital Believes Nutrien (NTR) Won’t Stop Here

BMO Capital analyst Joel Jackson maintained a Buy rating on Nutrien (NTR) today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.67, close to its 52-week high of $59.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Jackson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 65.4% success rate. Jackson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Yara International, and Intrepid Potash.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nutrien with a $59.95 average price target, which is a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $59.77 and a one-year low of $29.70. Currently, Nutrien has an average volume of 1.98M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Canada-based Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which produces and distributes potash, nitrogen and phosphate products for agricultural, industrial and feed manufacturers.