BMO Capital Believes National Storage Affiliates (NSA) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on January 21, Juan C. Sanabria from BMO Capital reiterated a Buy rating on National Storage Affiliates (NSA). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.54, close to its 52-week high of $38.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Sanabria is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 60.0% success rate. Sanabria covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Healthpeak Properties, Physicians Realty, and Healthcare Realty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on National Storage Affiliates is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.67, implying a 0.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, Evercore ISI also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on National Storage Affiliates’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $109 million and net profit of $13.49 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $101 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.86 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NSA in relation to earlier this year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.