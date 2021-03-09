BMO Capital Believes National Storage Affiliates (NSA) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on March 2, Juan C. Sanabria from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on National Storage Affiliates (NSA). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.82, close to its 52-week high of $40.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Sanabria is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 50.0% success rate. Sanabria covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Healthpeak Properties, Sabra Healthcare REIT, and Extra Space Storage.

National Storage Affiliates has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.00.

National Storage Affiliates’ market cap is currently $2.77B and has a P/E ratio of 73.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.86.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.