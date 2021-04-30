BMO Capital Believes Molina Healthcare (MOH) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Matthew Borsch from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Molina Healthcare (MOH), with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $252.54, close to its 52-week high of $261.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Borsch is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 58.8% success rate. Borsch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HCA Healthcare, UnitedHealth, and Centene.

Molina Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $267.25, implying a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $273.00 price target.

Based on Molina Healthcare’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.22 billion and net profit of $34 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.52 billion and had a net profit of $178 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MOH in relation to earlier this year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.