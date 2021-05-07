BMO Capital Believes Manulife Financial (MFC) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Tom Mackinnon from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Manulife Financial (MFC), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.12, close to its 52-week high of $22.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Mackinnon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 75.4% success rate. Mackinnon covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Fairfax Financial Holdings, Sun Life Financial, and Element Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Manulife Financial with a $24.27 average price target, a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$29.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $22.25 and a one-year low of $10.86. Currently, Manulife Financial has an average volume of 3.5M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 97 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MFC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Canada-based Manulife Financial Corp. is a financial services company, which provides financial advice, insurance and wealth and asset management products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and other international markets.