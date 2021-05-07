BMO Capital Believes Kelt Exploration (KELTF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Ray Kwan from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Kelt Exploration (KELTF), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.43, close to its 52-week high of $2.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.1% and a 41.9% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Headwater Exploration, and Crescent Point Energy.

Kelt Exploration has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.32, representing a 36.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.50 price target.

Kelt Exploration’s market cap is currently $457.5M and has a P/E ratio of -1.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.90.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KELTF in relation to earlier this year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.