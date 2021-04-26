BMO Capital Believes Independence Realty (IRT) Still Has Room to Grow

Independence Realty (IRT) received a Buy rating and a $20.00 price target from BMO Capital analyst John Kim today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.70, close to its 52-week high of $16.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 54.1% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Easterly Government Properties, and Hudson Pacific Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Independence Realty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.10.

Independence Realty’s market cap is currently $1.7B and has a P/E ratio of 107.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.41.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.