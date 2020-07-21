BMO Capital Believes Immunic (IMUX) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, George Farmer from BMO Capital initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Immunic (IMUX) and a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.63, close to its 52-week high of $17.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Farmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.3% and a 64.1% success rate. Farmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Blueprint Medicines, Seattle Genetics, and MyoKardia.

Immunic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.00, implying a 230.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 12, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.24 and a one-year low of $4.19. Currently, Immunic has an average volume of 367.4K.

Immunic, Inc. engages in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856. The company is headquartered in San Diego, CA.