BMO Capital Believes Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Won’t Stop Here

BMO Capital analyst Juan C. Sanabria maintained a Buy rating on Global Medical REIT (GMRE) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.81, close to its 52-week high of $14.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Sanabria is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 61.4% success rate. Sanabria covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, National Storage Affiliates, and National Health Investors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Global Medical REIT with a $15.67 average price target.

Based on Global Medical REIT’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $24.93 million and net profit of $2.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.45 million and had a net profit of $2.67 million.

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.