BMO Capital Believes Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Still Has Room to Grow

Catie Powers- April 16, 2021, 12:15 AM EDT

BMO Capital analyst Juan C. Sanabria maintained a Buy rating on Global Medical REIT (GMRE) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.10, close to its 52-week high of $14.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Sanabria is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 56.9% success rate. Sanabria covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Storage Affiliates, National Health Investors, and Healthpeak Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Global Medical REIT is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Global Medical REIT’s market cap is currently $840.8M and has a P/E ratio of -83.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.90.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts