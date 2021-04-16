BMO Capital Believes Global Medical REIT (GMRE) Still Has Room to Grow

BMO Capital analyst Juan C. Sanabria maintained a Buy rating on Global Medical REIT (GMRE) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.10, close to its 52-week high of $14.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Sanabria is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 56.9% success rate. Sanabria covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Storage Affiliates, National Health Investors, and Healthpeak Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Global Medical REIT is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.67.

Global Medical REIT’s market cap is currently $840.8M and has a P/E ratio of -83.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.90.

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.