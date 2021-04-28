BMO Capital Believes Duke Realty (DRE) Still Has Room to Grow

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Buy rating on Duke Realty (DRE) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.27, close to its 52-week high of $46.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 54.2% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Easterly Government Properties, and National Health Investors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Duke Realty is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.14, implying a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Duke Realty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $266 million and net profit of $169 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $230 million and had a net profit of $86.8 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DRE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Industrial Properties, Medical Office Properties and Service Operations. The Industrial Properties segment offers warehousing facilities and light industrial buildings. The Service Operations segment provides real estate services such as property management, asset management, maintenance, leasing, development, general contracting and construction management to third-party property owners and joint ventures. The company was founded by John Stoddard Rosebrough, Phillip R. Duke, and John W. Wynne in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.