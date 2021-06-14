BMO Capital Believes Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Still Has Room to Grow

BMO Capital analyst Jeffrey Silber maintained a Buy rating on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.11, close to its 52-week high of $17.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Silber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 70.5% success rate. Silber covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, AMN Healthcare Services, and Grand Canyon Education.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cross Country Healthcare with a $16.38 average price target.

Cross Country Healthcare’s market cap is currently $644.5M and has a P/E ratio of 74.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.00.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing. The Physician Staffing segment consists of certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants. The Other Human Capital Management Services segment includes retained and contingent search services for physicians, healthcare executives, and other healthcare professionals. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

