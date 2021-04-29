BMO Capital Believes Columbia Property (CXP) Won’t Stop Here

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Buy rating on Columbia Property (CXP) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.15, close to its 52-week high of $18.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 53.7% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Easterly Government Properties, and National Health Investors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Columbia Property is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.17.

Based on Columbia Property’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $62.86 million and net profit of $98.97 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $68.73 million and had a GAAP net loss of $21.78 million.

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It own, operates and develops class-A office buildings in U.S. office markets, primarily in New York, San Francisco, Atlanta and Washington, D.C. The company was founded on July 3, 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.