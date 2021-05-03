BMO Capital Believes Camping World Holdings (CWH) Still Has Room to Grow

BMO Capital analyst Gerrick Johnson maintained a Buy rating on Camping World Holdings (CWH) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $43.54, close to its 52-week high of $46.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 52.5% success rate. Johnson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Winnebago Industries, Activision Blizzard, and Electronic Arts.

Camping World Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.50.

The company has a one-year high of $46.81 and a one-year low of $7.55. Currently, Camping World Holdings has an average volume of 1.25M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CWH in relation to earlier this year.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of a comprehensive portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. It offers products under the brands Camping World and Good Sam. Its operates through the following segments: Consumer Services & Plans and Retail. The Consumer Services & Plans segment offers services such as emergency roadside assistance, property and casualty insurance programs, travel assist programs, extended vehicle service contracts, co-branded credit cards, vehicle financing and refinancing, club memberships, and publications and directories. The Retail segment offers products such as new vehicles, used vehicles, parts and service, including RV accessories, and supplies, as well as finance and insurance. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL.