BMO Capital Believes Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Still Has Room to Grow

BMO Capital analyst Ketan Mamtora maintained a Buy rating on Builders Firstsource (BLDR) today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.23, close to its 52-week high of $52.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtora is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 31.5% and a 81.0% success rate. Mamtora covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Beacon Roofing Supply, Fortune Brands, and AZEK Company.

Builders Firstsource has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.92, representing a 16.3% upside. In a report issued on April 29, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

Builders Firstsource’s market cap is currently $10.77B and has a P/E ratio of 18.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 41.04.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 88 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BLDR in relation to earlier this year.

Builers FirstSource, Inc. engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products includes factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood. The company was founded by Kevin P. O’Meara, Donald F. McAleenan, and John D. Roach in March 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.