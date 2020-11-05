BMO Capital Believes Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) Won’t Stop Here

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Buy rating on Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.50, close to its 52-week high of $17.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 50.3% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Retail Opportunity Investments, and National Health Investors.

Broadstone Net Lease has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.71.

The company has a one-year high of $17.10 and a one-year low of $3.98. Currently, Broadstone Net Lease has an average volume of 783.6K.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. The company invests in industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail properties.