BMO Capital Believes Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) Won’t Stop Here

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Buy rating on Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.29, close to its 52-week high of $20.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 53.8% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Easterly Government Properties, and National Health Investors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Broadstone Net Lease is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.75.

The company has a one-year high of $20.58 and a one-year low of $3.98. Currently, Broadstone Net Lease has an average volume of 622.6K.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. The company invests in industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail properties.