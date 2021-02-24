BMO Capital Believes Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) Still Has Room to Grow

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Buy rating on Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.89, close to its 52-week high of $19.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 52.8% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Easterly Government Properties, Retail Opportunity Investments, and National Health Investors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Broadstone Net Lease with a $21.67 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.99 and a one-year low of $3.98. Currently, Broadstone Net Lease has an average volume of 407.6K.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. The company invests in industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail properties.