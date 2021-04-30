BMO Capital Believes Ardagh Group SA (ARD) Won’t Stop Here

BMO Capital analyst Mark Wilde maintained a Buy rating on Ardagh Group SA (ARD) today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.07, close to its 52-week high of $28.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 72.9% success rate. Wilde covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as West Fraser Timber Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ardagh Group SA is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.83.

Ardagh Group SA’s market cap is currently $6.33B and has a P/E ratio of 183.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.09.

Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. The firms products include metal beverage cans, as well as glass containers primarily for beverage and food markets. It operates through the following segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.