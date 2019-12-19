BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH) Receives a Hold from Barclays

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained a Hold rating on BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH) yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.31, close to its 52-week high of $30.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 63.7% success rate. Bouley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Building Products, Cornerstone Building Brands, and Advanced Drainage Systems.

BMC Stock Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.88, a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 12, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $30.16 and a one-year low of $14.66. Currently, BMC Stock Holdings has an average volume of 371.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. is a provider of diversified building products and services in the U.S. residential construction market. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods and an array of value-added products, including millwork, doors, windows and structural components such as engineered wood products, floor and roof trusses and wall panels.

Read More on BMCH: