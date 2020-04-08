BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Buy rating on BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH) yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.2% and a 45.5% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BMC Stock Holdings with a $27.25 average price target.

BMC Stock Holdings’ market cap is currently $1.2B and has a P/E ratio of 10.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.38.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of diversified building products and services in the U.S. residential construction market. It operates through the following segments: Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Texas, Intermountain, and Western. Its products include trusses, i-joists, and engineered lumber; lumber and composites; flooring; exterior building materials; doors and windows; stairs and stair parts; and cabinets and countertops. Its services include delivery, pickup, window, door, pro remodel, and specialist services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.