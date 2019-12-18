BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Buy rating on BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH) yesterday and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.24, close to its 52-week high of $30.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 57.7% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

BMC Stock Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.63, which is a 3.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 16, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $30.16 and a one-year low of $14.66. Currently, BMC Stock Holdings has an average volume of 369.2K.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. is a provider of diversified building products and services in the U.S. residential construction market. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods and an array of value-added products, including millwork, doors, windows and structural components such as engineered wood products, floor and roof trusses and wall panels.

