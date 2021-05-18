BM Technologies (BMTX) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on BM Technologies (BMTX) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 58.3% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

BM Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on the financial technology and financial services sectors. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.