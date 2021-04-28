Bluerock Residential Growth (BRG) Has a New Rating from Colliers Securities

Bluerock Residential Growth (BRG) received a Hold rating and a $10.00 price target from Colliers Securities analyst Steve Frankel today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Frankel is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 53.4% success rate. Frankel covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, New Senior Investment Group, and Mid-America Apartment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bluerock Residential Growth is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.88, representing a 10.8% upside. In a report issued on April 21, BTIG also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $9.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.83 and a one-year low of $5.26. Currently, Bluerock Residential Growth has an average volume of 339.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BRG in relation to earlier this year.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.