Bluerock Residential Growth (BRG) Gets a Hold Rating from BTIG

BTIG analyst James W Sullivan reiterated a Hold rating on Bluerock Residential Growth (BRG) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 59.5% success rate. Sullivan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Host Hotels & Resorts, Mid-America Apartment, and Independence Realty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bluerock Residential Growth is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.33, which is a 20.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Colliers Securities also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Bluerock Residential Growth’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $55.99 million and GAAP net loss of $5.66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $52.52 million and had a net profit of $2.46 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BRG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.