Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Receives a Buy from Cowen & Co.

In a report released today, Marc Frahm from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.90, close to its 52-week low of $64.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Frahm is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 51.4% success rate. Frahm covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Odonate Therapeutics.

Blueprint Medicines has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $103.00, representing a 51.2% upside. In a report issued on January 9, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $102.98 and a one-year low of $64.30. Currently, Blueprint Medicines has an average volume of 595.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BPMC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in October 2019, Jeffrey Albers, the CEO & President of BPMC bought 20,000 shares for a total of $37,400.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy in October 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.