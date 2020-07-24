Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Receives a Buy from BMO Capital

In a report issued on July 15, George Farmer from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC), with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $76.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Farmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.9% and a 63.8% success rate. Farmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Seattle Genetics, MyoKardia, and Exelixis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Blueprint Medicines is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $98.00, implying a 26.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $106.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $102.98 and a one-year low of $43.29. Currently, Blueprint Medicines has an average volume of 607.9K.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.