Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After BMO Capital and JMP Securities gave Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Dane Leone maintained a Buy rating on Blueprint Medicines yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $107.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 66.7% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Blueprint Medicines has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $117.30.

Blueprint Medicines’ market cap is currently $5.96B and has a P/E ratio of 19.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.57.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BPMC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2020, Charles Rowland, a Director at BPMC sold 10,909 shares for a total of $1,285,298.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.