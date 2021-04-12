Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report issued on April 10, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $94.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 61.9% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Blueprint Medicines is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $103.20.

Blueprint Medicines’ market cap is currently $5.46B and has a P/E ratio of 18.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.71.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BPMC in relation to earlier this year.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.