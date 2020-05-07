Bluelinx Holdings (BXC) Receives a Hold from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel reiterated a Hold rating on Bluelinx Holdings (BXC) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.56, close to its 52-week low of $3.60.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Bluelinx Holdings with a $6.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $35.41 and a one-year low of $3.60. Currently, Bluelinx Holdings has an average volume of 238.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BXC in relation to earlier this year.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc. engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects. Specialty products include engineered wood products, moulding, siding, cedar, metal products and insulation. The company was founded in May 2004 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.