BlueCity Holdings (BLCT) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Christine Brown- December 14, 2020, 12:15 PM EDT

Oppenheimer analyst Bo Pei CFA assigned a Buy rating to BlueCity Holdings (BLCT) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.42, close to its 52-week low of $8.04.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.8% and a 42.1% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Yalla Group, and Iqiyi.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BlueCity Holdings with a $20.00 average price target.

BlueCity Holdings Ltd is an internet company. It offers Blued mobile app; Danlan Public Interest which provides public health services; He Health is a health service platform focused on men’s health by providing online health services; Bluedbaby is personalized family planning services platform. The company generates revenues from live streaming, advertising, membership and other services. The company geographically operates through China market.

