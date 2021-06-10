BlueCity Holdings (BLCT) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Bo Pei CFA from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on BlueCity Holdings (BLCT), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.11, close to its 52-week low of $6.30.

BlueCity Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

Based on BlueCity Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $279 million and GAAP net loss of $73.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $224 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.22 million.

BlueCity Holdings Ltd is an internet company. It offers Blued mobile app; Danlan Public Interest which provides public health services; He Health is a health service platform focused on men’s health by providing online health services; Bluedbaby is personalized family planning services platform. The company generates revenues from live streaming, advertising, membership and other services. The company geographically operates through China market.