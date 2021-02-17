Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Receives a Hold from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Hold rating on Bluebird Bio (BLUE) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.22, close to its 52-week low of $26.11.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 80.6% and a 74.2% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bluebird Bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.83, which is an 81.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, William Blair also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Bluebird Bio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $19.27 million and GAAP net loss of $195 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.91 million and had a GAAP net loss of $206 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 85 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BLUE in relation to earlier this year.

bluebird bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy, and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C. Dorazio on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.