Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and Canaccord Genuity gave Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Mizuho Securities. Analyst Difei Yang initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Bluebird Bio today and set a price target of $123.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.0% and a 34.8% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Revance Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bluebird Bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $102.10, an 80.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 12, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $118.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $99.36 and a one-year low of $38.95. Currently, Bluebird Bio has an average volume of 669.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BLUE in relation to earlier this year.

bluebird bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy, and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C. Dorazio on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.