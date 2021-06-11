Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Gets a Hold Rating from William Blair

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Hold rating on Bluebird Bio (BLUE) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 52.3% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bluebird Bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.75, a 30.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 7, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Bluebird Bio’s market cap is currently $2.29B and has a P/E ratio of -3.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.89.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 93 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BLUE in relation to earlier this year.

bluebird bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy, and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C. Dorazio on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.