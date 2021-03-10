Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach maintained a Hold rating on Bluebird Bio (BLUE) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 46.7% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bluebird Bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.31, which is a 26.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $72.51 and a one-year low of $24.24. Currently, Bluebird Bio has an average volume of 2.06M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 91 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BLUE in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Nick Leschly, the President & CEO of BLUE bought 203,355 shares for a total of $1,118,453.

bluebird bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy, and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C. Dorazio on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.