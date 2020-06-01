Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Bluebird Bio (BLUE), with a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $63.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 45.4% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bluebird Bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $102.42, implying a 67.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $129.00 price target.

Based on Bluebird Bio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $21.86 million and GAAP net loss of $203 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.47 million and had a GAAP net loss of $164 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BLUE in relation to earlier this year.

bluebird bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy, and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C. Dorazio on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

