Blue Bird (BLBD) Receives a Hold from Roth Capital

In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital from Roth Capital maintained a Hold rating on Blue Bird (BLBD), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.77, close to its 52-week high of $28.90.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Blue Bird is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.00.

Based on Blue Bird’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $130 million and GAAP net loss of $1.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $153 million and had a GAAP net loss of $403K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear. The company was founded by Albert Laurence Luce in 1927 and is headquartered in Macon, GA.