Blue Apron Holdings (APRN) Gets a Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps maintained a Hold rating on Blue Apron Holdings (APRN) yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 53.0% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group, and Leaf Group.

Blue Apron Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $13.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $28.85 and a one-year low of $2.01. Currently, Blue Apron Holdings has an average volume of 3.63M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of APRN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M. Papas, and Matthew B. Salzberg in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More on APRN: