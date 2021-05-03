Blucora (BCOR) Receives a Buy from Barrington

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Blucora (BCOR), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 52.5% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Blucora with a $20.50 average price target.

Based on Blucora’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $155 million and GAAP net loss of $50.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $149 million and had a net profit of $17.33 million.

Blucora, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses, and tax professionals. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment distributes products and services through financial advisors who affiliate with HD Vest’s subsidiaries as independent contractors. The Tax Preparation segment offers digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions. The company brands include TaxAct and HD Vest. Blucora was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.