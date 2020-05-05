Blucora (BCOR) Receives a Buy from Barrington

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Blucora (BCOR), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.1% and a 35.4% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

Blucora has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Blucora’s market cap is currently $658.3M and has a P/E ratio of 14.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.20.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Blucora, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses, and tax professionals. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment distributes products and services through financial advisors who affiliate with HD Vest’s subsidiaries as independent contractors. The Tax Preparation segment offers digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions. The company brands include TaxAct and HD Vest. Blucora was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.