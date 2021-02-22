Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass maintained a Hold rating on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 60.8% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Cheesecake Factory.

Bloomin’ Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.82, representing an 8.7% upside. In a report issued on February 19, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Bloomin’ Brands’ market cap is currently $2.17B and has a P/E ratio of -17.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.82.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China. Its brands include Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Bonefish Grill, and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The company was founded by Chris Thomas Sullivan, Robert Danker Basham and John Timothy Gannon in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.