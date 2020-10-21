Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report issued on October 19, Jeff Bernstein from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 68.5% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Dine Brands Global.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bloomin’ Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.75, representing a -4.3% downside. In a report issued on October 12, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $24.29 and a one-year low of $4.54. Currently, Bloomin’ Brands has an average volume of 2.67M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China. Its brands include Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Bonefish Grill, and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The company was founded by Chris Thomas Sullivan, Robert Danker Basham and John Timothy Gannon in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.