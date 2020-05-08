Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Gets a Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Mullan maintained a Hold rating on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.4% and a 39.1% success rate. Mullan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Carrols Restaurant Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bloomin’ Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.20, a 37.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $24.30 and a one-year low of $4.54. Currently, Bloomin’ Brands has an average volume of 3.03M.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China. Its brands include Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Bonefish Grill, and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The company was founded by Chris Thomas Sullivan, Robert Danker Basham and John Timothy Gannon in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.