Bloom Energy (BE) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Bloom Energy (BE). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 62.7% and a 61.9% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Westport Fuel Systems, and Workhorse Group.

Bloom Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.25.

Bloom Energy’s market cap is currently $3.72B and has a P/E ratio of -19.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 50.35.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 84 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BE in relation to earlier this year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann, and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

