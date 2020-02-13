Bloom Energy (BE) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch maintained a Hold rating on Bloom Energy (BE) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 56.2% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, Capstone Turbine, and Fuelcell Energy.

Bloom Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

Based on Bloom Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $34.9 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $99.78 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BE in relation to earlier this year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.