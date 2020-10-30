Bloom Energy (BE) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Buy rating on Bloom Energy (BE) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 55.5% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bloom Energy with a $23.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $23.38 and a one-year low of $2.63. Currently, Bloom Energy has an average volume of 5.46M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann, and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.