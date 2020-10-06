Bloom Burton Maintains a Hold Rating on Liminal BioSciences (LMNL)

Bloom Burton analyst Antonia Borovina maintained a Hold rating on Liminal BioSciences (LMNL) yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Borovina is ranked #4471 out of 6979 analysts.

Liminal BioSciences has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $13.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Liminal BioSciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $540K and GAAP net loss of $27.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $762K and had a GAAP net loss of $134 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Liminal BioSciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical corporation. The firm engages in the development of therapeutic products focusing on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis, autoimmune disease or inflammation and cancer. It operates through the following segments: Bioseparations, Plasma-derived Therapeutics, and Small Molecule Therapeutics. The Bioseparations segment offers prometic’s core bioseparation technologies and products. The Plasma-derived Therapeutics segment provides efficient extraction and purification of therapeutic proteins from human plasma. The Small Molecule Therapeutics segment manufactures drug candidates such as PBI-4050, PBI-4547, and PBI-4425. The company was founded on October 14, 1994 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.